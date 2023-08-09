How much water should you be drinking? Consumer Reports experts find out!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the summer heat, it's especially important to stay hydrated. You hear our meteorologists reminding us to do that whenever the temperatures climb into the upper 90s and triple digits.

But when you hear that, how much do you really need to drink?

“Dehydration can increase your risk of dangerous heatstroke. And chronic dehydration can actually speed up the aging process,” said Consumer Reports Trisha Calvo.

So, is following the old-age tenet of drinking eight glasses of water a day the way to go?

“Keeping properly hydrated doesn’t mean measuring and downing water all day. All of our bodies are different, and the amount of fluids we each need varies,” Calvo explained.

So what’s the best way to stay hydrated? The good news is it doesn’t have to be all water all the time. Seltzer, milk, fruit juice, even coffee and tea, are great ways of getting fluids into your body.

But stay away from sugary drinks like soda - they’re full of empty calories.

What about drinks and powders that claim to be “ultra-hydrating?”

“They often contain electrolytes so they may be beneficial for athletes who sweat a lot, but they often also have sugar and artificial flavors, so for the rest of us who just exercise moderately, water is good enough,” she added.

Another great source of fluids that might surprise you? Foods. Yes, nearly everything we eat has some water in it. Look for fruits and vegetables as they are the go-to source as the best water replacers. Some good options are watermelon, where one small wedge contains 7 ounces of water. Eat a large peach and get about 5 ounces. A cup of cucumber? That’s 4 ounces.

In the end, it’s really important you pay attention to your body. Look out for symptoms of fatigue, wooziness, headaches, and cramps. And if you or someone else is suffering from heatstroke, call 911 immediately, get into an air-

conditioned room and do not drink anything.