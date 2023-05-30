How often should you wash your clothes? Consumer Reports experts find out!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Think you do a lot of laundry? You’re not alone: Believe it or not the average family does about 300 loads of laundry per year. That’s about 5 loads every week!

It turns out, you do not need to wash a lot of your everyday items as often as you may be washing them.

Consumer Reports says unless your pet sleeps on the bed, every 3 weeks will do the job. But don’t go too much longer.

Things we can’t see can accumulate - like dust mites, bacteria, and dead skin cells that can trigger allergies and skin irritation.

Sheets are another matter, wash them every 5 to 7 days – sooner if you or someone is sick. And towels should be hung up

“If you allow it to dry in between, you won’t have to wash it as often," said Consumer Reports Rich Handel. "We generally suggest 3 to 5 days.”

But undergarments, t-shirts, socks and especially gym clothes should be washed after each use.

“Don’t bunch them up in a bag and leave them there," Handel said. "It’ll become a science experiment.”

What about khakis and dress shirts? Unless stained or sweaty, or you don’t wear undergarments, save yourself the trouble and wash them after 3 wears.

Jeans? Even longer!

To get the most out of your detergent, use those tested by Consumer Reports - Tide Plus Ultra Stain Release, Tide Oxi, and Persil Pro Clean Stain Fighter earn top spots.

But don’t overdo it - more is not necessarily better.

And don’t forget - how you sort your laundry is important too. If you've got really dirty pieces, wash them separately from clothing that's not as dirty.

And don't forget to treat stains before you throw them in the wash, and of course, separate your whites from colors.