How to choose the best hearing aid for you!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nearly one in six adults has trouble hearing, but few people who could benefit from using a hearing aid actually use one.

Congress passed legislation not that long ago that allows you to buy over-the-counter hearing aids meaning it's easier than ever to get a hearing aid. But where do you begin?

First you need to figure out which model is best for you.

“Buying a hearing aid is easier and more affordable than ever," said Consumer Reports' Catherine Roberts. "If you have mild to moderate hearing loss, you don’t necessarily need to see a doctor or an audiologist to get one. You can actually just go to the store or go online today and buy a pair, it’s as simple as that.”

As with many products, choosing the right one can be challenging.

When it comes to OTC hearing aids, it’s important to know that there are two kinds: preset and self-fitting.

“Preset OTCs are more affordable, and they’re generally simpler to set up and use—you can just stick them in your ear and go," Roberts said. "But some are so simple that they offer little more than volume control.”

For its tests, Consumer Reports worked with an audiologist to evaluate ten OTC hearing aids

“We checked the maximum volume for these devices as well as their frequency range, harmonic distortion, noise reduction, battery drain, and directional amplification,” Roberts said.

Coming in at $99, the Audien Hearing Atom, was the most affordable preset hearing aid Consumer Reports evaluated. But it's only customization option is volume control - and you have to use a tiny screwdriver to adjust it. Consumer Reports also found that it created a considerable amount of noisy distortion in louder environments.

For about $450 more, Consumer Reports found the Lucid Engage a lot more versatile than the other presets that were tested, offering four distinct audio configurations.

“Self-fitting hearing aids are more expensive," she said. "But they’re a good choice if you want your hearing aid to be more tailored to your hearing loss, or if you want options like streaming music or calls.”

The Lexie Lumen’s were one of the most affordable self-fitting hearing aids that Consumer Reports looked at. Before using them, you’ll need to set them up by taking a short hearing test.

Consumer Reports found very little distortion in quiet or louder environments. A pricier but still good option might be the Sony CRE-E10 at $1300.

To test yourself, search online for the Hearing Handicap Inventory for Adults Screening Questionnaire. If you score in the mild-to-moderate range, an over-the-counter hearing aid could be a good fit.