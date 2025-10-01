How to clean your clothes without breaking the bank

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Laundry is one of those chores that never seems to end and might cost more than you think, especially when you consider the hundreds of gallons of water your washer uses to all of the electricity it takes to run your dryer.

But there are ways you know to clean your clothes without breaking the bank.

“You really only need a high-performing detergent. And remember -- they’re super concentrated, so only use about 3 tablespoons or about an ounce and a half. And you can also use it for pre-treating your stains,” said Handel.

In Consumer Reports tests, Tide Plus Ultra Stain Release comes out on top for tough stains like grass and chocolate. But if those aren’t your everyday messes, Costco’s Kirkland Signature detergent gets the job done and saves you money.

Ditch the fabric softener and dryer sheets.

“Fabric softener can leave a residue on your clothes, can reduce the absorbency of your towels, it can cause buildup in your machine," said Handel. "Dryer sheets can also leave a residue on your clothes and the moisture sensor in your dryer, which can cause it to run longer.”

Next, skip the hot water! Nearly 90 percent of your washer’s energy use goes towards heating it; it can also keep colors brighter and prevent shrinking.

When it’s time to dry, use your dryer’s automatic cycle setting. To save even more, go old school -- use a clothesline or hang-dry.

And if you’re shopping for a new washer and dryer, this pair from LG earns top efficiency scores in Consumer Reports tests. So while laundry may always be with us, the sticker shock on your utility bills doesn’t have to be.

Don't forget to clean out your dryer’s lint filter every time you use it. It’ll dry your clothes faster, which can also help lower your energy bills. If you want to skip the dryer sheets but you're still dealing with static, consider a reusable wool dryer ball instead.

