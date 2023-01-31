How to get a great night's sleep: Expert advice from Consumer Reports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/CONSUMER REPORTS) — Who hasn't had a rough night of tossing and turning? But if that one night has turned into many nights of little to no sleep, it's time to make some changes. There are some simple adjustments you can make to help you sleep better.

Sleep can be so elusive! In fact, Consumer Reports’ surveyed more than 2,000 adults in the U.S. and 9 out of 10 said they had experienced at least one sleep challenge in the previous 12 months.

"Getting a good night’s rest is really about also minimizing the disturbances," said Tanya Christian with Consumer Reports.

Set your thermostat to 65 degrees — the ideal temperature for sleeping.

"Your core body temp cools down slightly as your body prepares for sleep," Christian said.

The right bedding is also key! Choose sheets in breathable fabrics like 100% cotton or linen like the L.L.Bean cotton sheet set which earned top scores for strength in Consumer Reports' tests.

The quality of the air in your bedroom can also affect your sleep, especially if you have allergies or asthma. In Consumer Reports' tests, the Honeywell did an impressive job of removing dust, pollen and smoke from the air. If the air in your bedroom is too dry, a humidifier can help add moisture back in and allow you to breathe easier. Position the humidifier near the bed, raised at least 2 feet above the floor. This allows more moisture to dissipate into the air.

Keep out light — which can signal your body to wake up — with blackout shades or an eye mask like the Mzoo eye mask which has adjustable straps and was a Consumer Reports favorite.

If you’re uncomfortable, consider a new pillow. The best pillows stabilize your neck and align it with the rest of your body. For back and side sleepers, Consumer Reports recommends the Coop Home Goods pillow, which can be tailored to your sleep position and comfort level by adding or removing fill.

Even the best pillows and perfect conditions won’t help if you’re not sleeping on the right mattress so if you’re consistently waking up sore, tired and achy and you’ve made other adjustments, it may be time to start looking for a new mattress.