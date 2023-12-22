NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With the cost of everything on the rise these days, renewed and refurbished items have become a great way to gift with thrift!

Consumer Reports has advice on how to give a refurbished gift that almost anyone would love to receive.

Nothing beats the surprise of opening the perfect gift, but that gift doesn’t have to be brand new!

Refurbished electronics are often great choices – they keep slightly older models out of landfills and can save you a lot of money too.

“We found that you can save between 15 and 20% plus an additional 10% for each year since the product's been released versus buying new,” Lucas Gutterman from the U.S. PIRG Education Fund said.

So, what exactly are you getting when you buy refurbished?

A used product that’s been fixed up to be as good as new. Keep in mind there’s a difference between a refurbished item and a “used” one you might find on Craigslist, eBay, or elsewhere online.

Consumer Reports has some tips on how to find the best refurbished items.

Look for a certified reseller, like Sims Lifecycle Service, that’s ISO-certified—who will replace defective parts with new ones instead of used ones. Or consider buying refurbished directly from manufacturers, such as Apple or Samsung.

Next, look for a warranty that lasts for at least 30 days in case you run into an issue. eBay’s Certified Refurbished products are protected for two years.

Apple, Bose, Walmart, and Samsung—a full year. Best Buy’s warranties are good for 90 days.Some credit card companies will extend coverage on refurbished goods, too, as long as they come with a preexisting warranty.

Make sure you have at least 30 days for returns because it may take time to notice issues with the product.

Amazon and Walmart offer a refund or replacement for 90 days if your purchase isn’t working as expected. Apple limits you to just 14 days.

Since the clock is ticking, you should also open the product as soon as you buy it to make sure it works and has all the accessories before gifting it.

And, again, a credit card company may be able to bail you out if a vendor refuses to accept a return.