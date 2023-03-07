In the market for a new car? Here are Consumer Reports' top picks for 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/CONSUMER REPORTS) — If you've tried to buy a car recently, you know that dealers have low inventory and are charging more — making this a tough time to buy a car. But if you're going to do it, you want to get a good one.

Every year Consumer Reports puts out its annual must-see list of the top new cars of the year. So if you’ve been waiting to make that big purchase, here's this year's list to consider.

To find the top vehicles of 2023, the experts at Consumer Reports drove hundreds of thousands of miles on more than 200 vehicles, and sorted through mounds of exclusive data from more than 50 tests including safety, and real-world owner experiences relating to reliability and owner satisfaction.

“Simply put — these are vehicles that stand out in their respective categories. Our Top Picks have to come standard with key safety features, including automatic emergency braking that operates at highway speed and includes pedestrian detection," said Jennifer Stockburger with Consumer Reports.

For under $25,000, Consumer Reports says you can’t go wrong with the Toyota Corolla Cross Small SUV or Corolla Hybrid Sedan. These are great all-around cars that will continue to save you money down the line with great fuel economy and few repairs.

The 2023 Nissan Leaf proves that not all electric cars come with jolting prices.

“The Leaf was really the first mainstream EV when it launched over a decade ago, and it continues to prove that EVs can be reliable and inexpensive," Stockburger said.

Of course, SUVs are as popular as ever. This year, the Subaru Forester, Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid and three-row Kia Telluride all make Consumer Reports' list.

Looking to stand out from the pack? Consumer Reports says the brand-new Ford Maverick Hybrid is a fun alternative to small SUVs. It's a pickup truck that gets 37 mpg! With five seats and a 4 and a half feet of truck bed, it’s a great choice for active folks. For the price, you’d be hard-pressed to find something as versatile, efficient, and fun to drive.

If you’re ready to splurge, the Lexus NX350h and the Tesla Model 3 are Consumer Reports' top picks over $45,000.

Notably absent this year, however, are two perennial picks, the Lexus RX and Toyota Prius. The reason: Both popular models were redesigned for 2023, and they are being tested by Consumer Reports now.