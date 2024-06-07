Is our milk safe? Consumer Reports finds out!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In April, the Environmental Protection Agency put new limits on PFAS, also known as forever chemicals, in drinking water—a step that could potentially reduce exposure to the chemicals and their health risks for approximately 100 million Americans.

But it may surprise you that there are still no federal guidelines when it comes to those same chemicals in food.

With reports of PFAS contamination affecting some farms, Jennifer Kraus looked at some new reports to find out if our milk supply is safe.

Add it to your coffee. Pour it over your cereal. Or just drink a glass of it. Milk is a staple in practically any fridge.

Besides essential vitamins and minerals, there might be something else in milk that’s not good for you.

“A bunch of dairy farms over the years have reported PFAs contamination in their water or their soil, and then subsequently in their cows, and then the milk that the cows produce," Consumer Reports Investigative Reporter Lauren Kirchner.

PFAS, also known as forever chemicals because they essentially never break down naturally, have been linked to cancer, immunity and endocrine problems, and infertility.

“PFAS are often added to products to make them waterproof, stain resistant," Kirchner said. "And once PFAS are out in the world, they end up in our water supply, they end up in the fertilizer farms use, they end up in our food, and they end up in us.”

To investigate the potential problem, Consumer Reports recently conducted a limited test of 50 samples of whole milk purchased from grocery stores in five states.

The good news: Consumer Reports found PFOS or PFOA—two PFAS that are most often linked to harmful health effects—in only six of the 50 samples.

But the results also raised some red flags.

“No one should stop drinking milk based on these findings, however it does show how our federal food safety agencies and manufacturers are not monitoring for PFAS in milk and other food and the need for the need health-protective limits on these harmful chemicals,” Consumer Reports Food Safety Scientist James Rogers

In response to questions from Consumer Reports, the International Dairy Foods Association said, “Dairy foods and beverages are highly regulated and rely on a verified system to ensure their safety and integrity.”

If you’re concerned about PFAS, you can limit your exposure by avoiding stain and water-resistant clothing and carpets, and using cookware that claims to be PTFE-free such as pans with ceramic coatings.

Other ways to limit your PFAS exposure: test your drinking water for the contaminants and, if present, use a water filter certified to remove them.