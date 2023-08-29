Watch Now
MoneyConsumerConsumer Reports

Actions

Is pet insurance worth it? Consumer Reports experts find out!

Pet Stores Puppy Mill Law
Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - Puppies (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Pet Stores Puppy Mill Law
Posted at 5:23 AM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 06:23:59-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Have you been to the veterinarian lately? If you have, you know it’s not cheap...you've got options, but are they worth it?

For the first time, Consumer Reports evaluated and rated eight pet insurance providers based on a survey of its members with insured pets - looking at things such as premiums, what’s covered, the claims process, and whether people had a choice in which vets to see.

“We found that most people just aren't that satisfied with their pet insurance," Consumer Reports Investigative Reporter Brian Vines.

Six of the insurance providers earned just a mid-range overall satisfaction score and two bottomed out with unfavorable ratings. If you’re considering pet insurance there are some things you should know:

  • Pre-existing conditions are typically not covered.
  • There are usually annual caps. If you hit that limit, you’ll have to pay out of pocket.

  • You may be responsible for paying the provider directly and then file for reimbursement with the insurance company.

    So, is pet insurance worth it?

“If you're looking for a return on investment, maybe not so much, but if you value peace of mind, pet insurance may be something that you want to pursue,” Vines said.
Another option may be to take your pet to an accredited veterinary medical college, which may be able to offer discounts on everything from routine care visits to spaying and neutering.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Give a child promo 2023 Nashville.png

Donate to Give a Child a Book