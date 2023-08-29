Is pet insurance worth it? Consumer Reports experts find out!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Have you been to the veterinarian lately? If you have, you know it’s not cheap...you've got options, but are they worth it?

For the first time, Consumer Reports evaluated and rated eight pet insurance providers based on a survey of its members with insured pets - looking at things such as premiums, what’s covered, the claims process, and whether people had a choice in which vets to see.

“We found that most people just aren't that satisfied with their pet insurance," Consumer Reports Investigative Reporter Brian Vines.

Six of the insurance providers earned just a mid-range overall satisfaction score and two bottomed out with unfavorable ratings. If you’re considering pet insurance there are some things you should know:



Pre-existing conditions are typically not covered.

There are usually annual caps. If you hit that limit, you’ll have to pay out of pocket.

You may be responsible for paying the provider directly and then file for reimbursement with the insurance company. So, is pet insurance worth it?

“If you're looking for a return on investment, maybe not so much, but if you value peace of mind, pet insurance may be something that you want to pursue,” Vines said.

Another option may be to take your pet to an accredited veterinary medical college, which may be able to offer discounts on everything from routine care visits to spaying and neutering.