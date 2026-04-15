It's time for grilling season with Consumer Reports experts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With spring here and temperatures warming up, you're going to want to be eating outside before long and even grilling.

But if you haven’t touched your grill since last summer, now is the time to pull off the cover and give it some attention and love and you'll want to make sure you take steps to keep your grill sizzling all season long.

Paul Hope’s grill has been through some brutal northeast storms this winter and it needs some serious TLC. Fortunately, Paul’s also a consumer reports grill expert, ready to share what he’s learned about sprucing up the appliance synonymous with summer!

“Maintaining your grill is about more than just keeping it looking nice," said Hope. "It can actually make it safer and work better, too. Things like failed ignitors, leaking gas lines, or a clogged burner are all typically things that you can fix, but they’re also a big problem if you let them go unchecked.”

To check your gas line for leaks, connect the propane tank, open the valve, and spritz the flexible gas line with a mixture of water and dish soap. If you see any bubbling, that could mean you have a leak, and you’ll need to order a replacement gas line.

“Make sure spiders haven’t built webs inside of it over the winter, because if they have, lighting the grill can cause those to ignite," said Hope.

Next, fire it up and check the burners; yellow or uneven flames usually mean a clogged burner. Turn off the gas and try cleaning the holes with a toothpick once the grill has cooled. If that doesn’t help, you can replace the burners.

If the igniter is clicking slowly, not at all, or not lighting the grill, replace it immediately to prevent gas from building up and causing a flash fire or sudden flare-up when an ignition actually does occur.

If repairs are starting to add up or if there’s a safety issue, cr says consider replacing your grill.

“A lot of things can be fixed on a grill, but generally big problems like a rusty firebox mean it might be time to get a new grill entirely,” said Hope.

This Napoleon gas grill aces all of Consumer Reports performance tests, plus people WHO own this grill told cr they’re very likely to recommend it to their friends and family.

Once you’ve gotten repairs and safety issues out of the way, don't forget to give your grill a good scrub with soapy water and a scouring pad.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.