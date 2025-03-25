Keeping your baby's environment clean: Essential tips for parents this cold season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If it seems like everybody in your house is sick right now, you're not alone. Keeping their baby’s environment clean is a priority for parents like Jessica Suruj.

“Kids touch everything, and then they put their hands in their mouths, so I try to keep everything as clean as I can,” said Suruj.

But not all cleaning methods are the same...

“Cleaning removes dirt and germs, which is often enough. Sanitizing, reduces bacteria to safe levels, and disinfecting kills bacteria and viruses,”

said Consumer Reports' Jodhaira Rodriguez.

Where to start? First, all new baby clothes need to be washed before using them.

“Baby clothes should be washed separately, using a mild detergent, ideally fragrance-free, so we avoid residue or scent that may cause skin irritation,” added Rodriguez.

Wash bottles, pacifiers and feeding accessories in warm, soapy water and air-dry.

“Avoid exposing plastic bottles to high heat, like in dishwashers or microwaves, as it can release harmful chemicals,” Rodriguez continued.

For plastic toys without electronic parts, a quick soak in warm water with dish soap can do the trick.

Some plush toys can go in the washing machine, while others might need spot cleaning. Wooden toys can be wiped down with soapy water. But should you also disinfect or sanitize your kids’ toys?

“Regular cleaning is enough for kids' toys! Sanitize or disinfect only if someone sick with fever or diarrhea touches your children’s toys.”

Baby monitors and battery-operated toys can be wiped with a solution of water and vinegar.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.