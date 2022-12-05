Looking for a great gift for a tween, teen or young adult? Consumer Reports has some ideas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/CONSUMER REPORTS) — Finding the perfect gift for tweens, teens and even young adults can be especially tricky. Consumer Reports says shopping for teens and young adults this holiday season might be easier than you think!

"Think about useful splurges so things they wouldn’t necessarily buy or think of for themselves but would love to have and use anyway," said Tanya Christian with Consumer Reports.

On top of her list: an air fryer!

"If your young adult likes to 'chef it up' in the kitchen I would definitely recommend an air fryer," Christian said. "I mean like they’re really the best invention!”

One from Dash earns top scores in Consumer Reports' tests and will add a pop of color to any kitchen.

If they're always wearing a different hairstyle, consider a good-quality hair tool. The Bio Ionic curling iron created bouncy, shiny curls that lasted days for most of Consumer Reports' panelists!

Also, the Dyson hair dryer is absolutely a splurge.

"The Dyson was the top performer in CR’s lab tests for dry speed, and it’s actually one of the quietest, too! What’s also nice, it comes with a variety of accessories," Christian said.

Whether they’re traveling the world or just waiting for the bus, Consumer Reports says a Patagonia Black Hole Mini is a go-to among the travel backpacks Consumer Reports looked at.

"You can take it on a plane or to school and it can fit a lot of stuff inside and it’s also comfy enough to wear for a while," Christian said.

Maybe you can’t buy them a car but how about an electric bike? E-bikes can pedal just like a regular bike but with an added assist.

“E-bikes are a great option for getting places without a car. However, they can be expensive so they’re something you’ll want to consider carefully," Christian said.

Consumer Reports says the one from Blix does well in its tests and costs less than some other E-bike models.

Of course, you want to encourage safety too. So find out if the person you're giving the bike to has a bike helmet and if they don't, why not include one with the bike? Even if they're not required by law, it's always a good idea to wear one.