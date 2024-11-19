Looking into a different deodorant brand? Consumer Reports can help.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You may shower or bathe regularly but a lot of times, that's just not enough. That's where deodorant comes in.

You probably know and use under-arm deodorant. But now there's deodorant for your whole body. So you may be asking yourself, does it work?

Do you even really need it? And is it worth your money.

“I’m a stress sweater, a spicy food sweater, an exercise sweater, and sometimes even an angry sweater,” said Consumer Reports' Jodhaira Rodriguez.

Rodriguez talked with a dermatologist and tried three sweat-proofing products.

First, she put on Lume Whole Body Deodorant Plus Sweat Control Smooth Cream.

“Rubbing cream on my underarms every night before bed felt so wrong compared with the usual process of rubbing a solid deodorant stick on my underarms, but it was simple," explained Rodriguez. "I applied a pea-sized amount daily. The cream dried quickly, so I didn’t have to wait before I could get dressed.”

Rodriguez says the results were impressive. No skin irritation.

“During my twice-weekly runs, my underarms remained totally dry throughout the 3-mile loop, and I noticed zero odor post-run, too," she added. "I had a bit of sweating after a particularly stressful morning phone call, but besides the stress sweat, I remained totally dry the entire week.”

The next week she tried Sweatblock Max Clinical Antiperspirant Wipes to one armpit and Duradry PM Sweat Minimizing Gel to the other.

“The first thing I noticed about the Sweatblock wipes was their smell immediately after opening the packaging," she added. "The company describes it as a 'subtle, sweet, clove smell,' but I thought it was unpleasant. The Duradry gel had no smell and dried clear each of the three nights I applied it.”

Rodriguez reports the second week was as dry as the first. She noticed minimal sweat and zero odor.

“The two weeks I spent using these products were the two least sweaty weeks of my adult life," said Rodriguez. "They weren’t totally sweat-blocking, but I’ve actually decided to switch my antiperspirant stick for whole body deodorant.”

You might be wondering if there’s a risk of overheating while using these products. Experts say it’s important to let your body sweat, especially during exercise or hot weather but as long as these products are used as directed, they should be okay for most people.

These three products cost under $30 dollars each. You can buy them at drugstores or online.

