Looking to buy a new blender? Consumer Reports has you covered!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nearly five million popular portable blenders were recently recalled because of potentially serious safety issues.

Now, Consumer Reports puts the newly designed replacement to the test and offers some advice for blender buyers before making a purchase.

This model of the BlendJet 2, introduced in 2020, was among the most popular portable blenders on the market with the brand garnering hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.

But now it’s being recalled because of reports of broken blades–something Consumer Reports testers experienced during an ice crushing test. Consumers also reported melting charging wires, and a battery that caught fire.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled blenders and contact BlendJet for a free replacement base,” said Consumer Reports' Deb Silber.

If you own a BlendJet2, check for serial numbers beginning with four digits between 5201 and 5542.

If your model was recalled, BlendJet will send you a replacement base with thicker blades and better electronics. Consumer Reports performed the same ice-crushing test on the redesigned model— and it passed.

They’re already being sold in stores and have a serial number on the base that begins with 5543 or higher.

The BlendJet is a portable blender. Like the personal blenders that Consumer Reports tests, it's made for light-duty blending. But unlike those regularly tested by Consumer Reports, it is powered by a rechargeable battery that allows it to blend on-the-go.

Consumer Reports has more than 30 personal blenders from 18 companies in its ratings. While not quite as portable as the BlendJet—these models from GE and Ninja are both actually full-sized blenders with personal attachments.

Something to consider—since buying one blender costs much less than buying two.

The GE crushed Consumer Reports frozen drink, puree, and durability tests with ease.

And it’s easy to use and clean.

This Ninja also earned impressive scores in the frozen drink and durability tests.

Plus, Consumer Reports member survey shows Ninja’s personal blenders are reliable and owners are very satisfied with their purchase.

One thing to keep in mind–If you’re making large batches of soup or frozen drinks, you’ll want the power of a full-size blender.