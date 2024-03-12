Looking to buy a new car this year? Consumer Reports can help!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Buying a new car can be stressful and expensive. But if you do your research and come armed with expert information, it doesn’t have to be.

Every year, Consumer Reports buys and tests about 50 new cars and looks at everything from performance to fuel economy. And if you’re looking to make that big purchase, Consumer Reports has its annual list of the top new cars of the year!

“This year, our top 10 includes vehicles with a variety of powertrains-- there are four hybrids, three plug-in hybrid electric vehicles or PHEVs and one EV," said Consumer Reports' Emily Thomas, Ph.D. "That’s significant because it shows how the markets shifted towards electrification and confirms that these models can best gas-only competitors.”

And the results for 2024?!

The Toyota RAV4 Prime takes everything drivers love about the super popular RAV4 and adds the benefits of a plug-in hybrid, which provides 42 miles of electric-only driving before the gasoline motor kicks in. Consumer Reports found the Prime is quieter and smoother than the standard RAV4, and it’s quicker– the Prime went

zero to 60 a full 2 seconds faster than the gas-only model!

Another standout? The Toyota SUV: The 3-row Highlander Hybrid has key safety features, solid predicted reliability, and great fuel economy at 35 miles per gallon

overall!

From Subaru, the Forester and redesigned Crosstrek are also top picks. Both have secure handling, good fuel economy, and a wide range of active safety features.

The redesigned Toyota Prius added more horsepower and performance, plus the availability of all-wheel drive. And the plug-in Prius Prime provides 39 miles of pure-electric driving, with 43 miles per gallon when the hybrid engine kicks in.

If you’re looking for a truck, the Ford Maverick and Maverick Hybrid provide much of the functionality of a pickup, at a fraction of the size and cost. Consumer Reports found both versions of the Maverick offer impressive maneuverability, and a roomy crew cab interior!

And if reliability is top on your list – It’s hard to do better than the Toyota Camry Hybrid.

“The Toyota Camry Hybrid receives top marks in Consumer Reports' reliability data, but it also performed well in our fuel economy tests, gets 610 miles per tank of gas, and earns a sky-high Road Test score in our on-track evaluations,” Thomas said.

The BMW X5 and X5 plug-in hybrid are CR’s top luxury SUV choice. Both versions feature immaculate cabins and a premium driving experience.

And if you’re looking for a sporty drive, that wont break the bank – Consumer Reports says the Mazda 3 was a stand-out! With 191 horsepower, its engine packs more punch than most rivals and has an impressively premium interior for the price point!