Looking to improve your health? Try taking a few extra steps!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Want to improve your health? All it takes is a few steps. Well, maybe a few more.

Studies show walking can protect you from heart disease, type 2 diabetes and even cancer. According to a new study, your risk of premature death decreases as your daily step count increases.

“High step counts have been associated with a lower risk for sleep apnea, reflux, and depression, but even a 15-minute stroll can improve mood, reduce stress, and help you sleep better!” said Catherine Roberts from Consumer Reports.

Generally, experts say the more you walk, the more benefits you’ll get. Need some motivation? A fitness tracker or smartwatch could help you reach your goals.

Consumer Reports tests both types of gadgets to count your steps, check your heart rate and track your sleep and recommends the Fitbit Inspire 3 and the Apple Watch SE.

“Remember there’s really no single magic number of steps," Roberts said. "Any amount of walking that gets you up and out of your chair is a ‘step’ in the right direction!”

To figure out your step goal, start by quantifying how many steps you get in a typical week, then increase your daily average by 500. Once you can hit that new number regularly for a week, add another 500.

Consumer Reports has some tips:



Wear good-fitting shoes and bright colors.

Walk with good posture. If you have balance issues, consider using walking poles.

If you need music or a podcast to stay motivated – make sure you’re still aware of your environment to keep you safe and let you enjoy the journey.

Not only can walking give you a longer higher-quality life and improve your overall wellness, staying fit can also help reduce brain disease risks to help maintain cognitive strength! So walking now will keep you walking for years to come.