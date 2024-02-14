Love yourself this Valentine’s Day! Check out these ideas from Consumer Reports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Love it or hate it, Valentine’s Day might be a great opportunity to take some time for yourself.
If self-care involves a cup of Joe made with love and little effort, Consumer Reports has you covered! The Keurig K-Mini Plus is convenient to use – and comes in fun colors that will brighten your morning even before you’ve had that first sip of caffeine.
And while testers found it isn’t especially fast, it does make a remarkably consistent cup of coffee!
And no matter the season, loving and protecting your skin from the sun is a must, and with La Roche-Posay, one of Consumer Reports' top-rated sunscreens, it can also feel luxurious.
And speaking of luxury, this splurge might be the beauty tool to rule them all – the Dyson Supersonic.
“Dyson Supersonic certainly lives up to its status as a luxury product," said Consumer Reports' Anna Kocharian. "Our testers gave it top marks when it came to drying speed, and it's also one of the quietest models we've tested. I personally love it, and it's a favorite of our editors as well.”
And let the self-care continue with some healthy snacking!
You can upgrade movie night with this Dash popcorn maker. Consumer Reports found it delivered a lighter, toastier flavor in only two minutes.
With popcorn in hand, you’ll be ready to snuggle-up under this 15-lb weighted throw by Gravity blanket. Consumer Reports liked its super soft “micro-plush” duvet cover in fun colors like – plum, teal and gold.
“If you're looking for a little luxury, a silk eye mask is the way to do it. It's going to help you catch some Z's on a plane or at home,” Kocharian said.
Or for some Zen – consider giving yourself a subscription to a meditation app!
