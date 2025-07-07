Navigating appliance shopping: Tips and top picks from Consumer Reports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Shopping for big-ticket items is tricky these days as the selection can be limited, and there are fewer sales and discounts.

But if you're in the market for appliances, say a new dishwasher, or refrigerator, or range, there are some simple steps to find the right, reliable one at the best price for your budget.

What if you could tap into the experiences of thousands of people who’ve already bought the same fridge or dishwasher? That’s exactly what Consumer Reports offers!

“In addition to our rigorous performance tests, we actually survey our members about their experiences with large appliances such as whether they break or stop working and we use that data to estimate how those appliances will hold up over the first five years,” said Justin Krajeski.

Consumer Reports surveys show LG is a solid bet for most large appliances. But, reliability alone isn’t enough. In Consumer Reports lab tests, LG’s electric smoothtop and induction ranges also earn top performance scores.

For dishwashers, Bosch is a standout. It not only earns high marks for reliability but also consistently aced Consumer Reports tough dirty-dish tests. This Bosch performs nearly as well as models that cost almost twice as much.

Refrigerators can be a bit trickier. Consumer Reports survey shows French-door models tend to have more problems over time.

More reliable—and easier on your budget, bottom-freezer or top-freezer styles are often the better bet.

But if a French-door is a must-have, consider this model from GE. It offers average reliability and solid performance at a good price.

And speaking of budgets, don’t be shy about negotiating. Consumer Reports says it can’t hurt to haggle to get the best deal …

“In a separate survey, two-thirds of members who sought a discount on their major appliances were successful, saving a median of $123 total,” said Krajeski.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for in your price range, you might want to check a used appliance store or repair shop.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.