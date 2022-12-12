Need a gift idea for a car lover in your life? Consumer Reports has some ideas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/CONSUMER REPORTS) — You've seen the commercials, but not every gift rolls into your driveway with a big red bow. So, what do car lovers really want this holiday season? We asked the experts at Consumer Reports Auto Test Center for their personal recommendations. Here's what they'd want or buy for the car enthusiast in their life.

Jennifer Stockburger:

A great gift is a headlight restoration kit. I actually got one for my son this year, don't tell him. But they're easy to apply and can give someone back their nighttime visibility.

Alex Knizek:

I would give them tickets or coupons to their local car wash if you live in a snowy area. Keeping all that salt off the paint is really good to help protect the paint, but also washing the underside to help keep everything underneath clean and free of corrosion.

Jake Fisher:

A really nice thing to get actually is called a battery maintainer. Whether or not you're hybrid or remote working or you have that special project car, it makes sure that that battery doesn't go dead on its own. And when you do need that car, it'll start right up.

Gordon Gingras:

I would want to get a set of good floor mats. This is our tire test car, and we have the WeatherTech floor mats that are molded to the specific vehicle. They work great, keep the mud and dirt out, and make it easy to clean.

Kelly Funkhouser:

Last year, I bought all of my siblings an emergency roadside assistance kit. You never know where you're going to be when you need it, so it's good to keep it in your car.

Ryan Pszczolkowski:

I would give someone a tire pressure gauge. A small digital one at the local hardware store is easy to use. It allows you to check your tire pressure monthly like you're supposed to.

Mike Quincy:

So I would definitely recommend a subscription music service. I use it all the time. Whether I'm working on the car or driving the car, music is the perfect accompaniment.

Want to tell your favorite driver that you really care? Keep them from getting stranded on the side of the road! Basic roadside assistance plans can start around $60 the first year and usually includes up to four or five service requests per year.