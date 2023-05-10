Need a new grill? Consumer Reports experts have you covered!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Whether you're a year-round griller or more of a seasonal barbecue-er, now is a good time to take a look under the hood.

Even if you keep your grill clean and covered, grills don't last forever. So, how do you know when it is time for a new one? Here are five signs it may be time to replace your grill.

If your grill is still under warranty, fixing it is a no-brainer. If it’s not, here’s Consumer Reports' advice.

“Get a cost for the parts that need replacing. Add it up and if it’s more than about half the cost of a new grill, it might be worth considering splurging,” Paul Hope said.

Here are the five things Consumer Reports says to look out for: Number one, a firebox that’s cracked or rusted through.

“Not only is it not gonna cook well, but it’s also unsafe,” Hope said.

Consumer Reports says there really is no fix for a damaged firebox. You’ll need to replace your grill.

Number two: If a burner is pumping out uneven or yellow flames—that means there’s a clog and your grill isn’t getting as hot as it could. Clean the holes in the burner tubes with a toothpick. If the flames go back to blue, it’s fixed. If not, you can try new burners.

Number three: grates that are flaking or cracked.

“Flaking grates need to be replaced because it can actually break off and get into your food,” he added.

Number four, cracked hoses and connectors.

“If you’ve got a leaking or cracked hose, replace it immediately. The last thing you want is a gas leak near an open flame,” said Hope.

And finally, an iffy ignitor.

“An igniter is a part you want to replace immediately when it starts to falter because gas can build up inside the grill,” he continued.

If you decide your grill needs replacing, Consumer Reports has tested more than 500 models.

A few standouts for price and performance: this model from Even Embers and the Cuisinart 5 Burners Dual Fuel is available at Walmart.

A lot of people use wire brushes but keep in mind that the small sharp bristles can break off, stick to the grates and then get on your food.

And remember, grill brushes no matter what they're made of...tend to work best when you've just used your grill and the grates are still hot or at least warm.