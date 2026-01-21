Overpaying for streaming services? Consumer Reports can help cut the costs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you’re like many families, you may be overpaying every month for streaming services, cell phone plans, and home internet.

That can really add up. But there are ways to spot the waste, cut those bills, and turn small changes into real savings.

Cable or pay TV alone averages about $125 a month, plus an additional $69 for streaming services— and that doesn’t even include music or audio books.

But Consumer Reports says there are ways to cut your bills.

“Calling your cable or streaming provider and asking for a better rate could in some cases get you a 10% to 20% percent discount,” said Diane Umansky.

As for streaming services

“One easy way to save is to use multiservice bundles, like Apple One, this gives six subscriptions for $38 a month, it's a lot less than the $70 if you were to sign up for them separately," said Umansky.

Some services even let you share your plan with a friend (GPX) For example, Netflix’s ad-free plan is $18 a month, and you can add someone outside your household for $9 more.

To save more - swap your paid streaming services for ad-supported or free services like Pluto TV, Tubi, or Spotify’s free tier.

Cell phone plans average 140 dollars a month, but Consumer Reports says there are ways to cut that bill too.

“Setting up auto pay and paperless billing could save up to $10 a month on each phone line, and family or shared plans are usually cheaper than paying separately,” said Umansky.

And take a good look at your bills – ALL your bills – and cancel services you are not using anymore.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com