Picking the right breakfast option for you and your family

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What's for breakfast this morning? Maybe something like bacon and eggs or pancakes? Or maybe you're having a big bowl of cereal?

If you're not careful, That bowl of breakfast cereal could be full of sugar. Because a recent study found that breakfast cereals marketed to kids are getting sweeter, saltier, and less nutritious.

Do your kids beg for those brightly colored boxes in the cereal aisle? Well, a recent study took a close look at newly launched breakfast cereals

between 2010 and 2023 that were geared to kids ages 5 to 12. Over that time, the fat, sodium, and sugar content trended higher, while some of the good stuff like protein and fiber dropped.

And when it comes to sugar, the numbers really jump out. On average, a single serving of cereal packed nearly three teaspoons of sugar. According to the study authors, that's about 45 percent of the maximum amount of added sugars the American Heart Association recommends a child have in an entire day.

All this might have you looking beyond those brightly colored boxes. Consumer Reports has advice on how to choose a breakfast cereal that will

offer your kids – and your whole family – a better balance of nutrition!

“In our family, breakfast is a big deal. It’s a real kick starter to the day," said Consumer Reports' Amy Keating. "And breakfast can help stabilize your blood sugar and keep you satiated so you are less likely to overeat later in the day.”

Cereals are convenient and can be a good source of some nutrients. That’s why choosing the right one can make all the difference.

“When you’re shopping for cereal, don’t just check the front of the box, flip it over and take a close look at the ingredients list and nutrition facts. Ingredients are listed in order of amount, from most to least, so whole grains, like whole wheat, oats, or barley, should be the first ingredient.”

Whole grains have fiber, which is great for your gut and keeps you full! You can further boost the fiber content of your cereal by adding in unsweetened dried or fresh fruit.

Your cereal doesn't have to be sugar-free to make it a healthy breakfast, but try to choose one with less than 6 grams of added sugar per serving.

“If your family’s favorite cereal has more sugar than you’d like, don’t feel you have to give it up completely. Just try mixing it half and half with a lower-sugar, higher-fiber cereal," said Keating. "That way, everyone stays happy, and you’re sneaking in some extra nutrition. It’s an easy way to find a good balance.”

Cereal on its own isn’t usually a major source of protein, but adding a cup of low-fat dairy or soy milk can add enough protein to help keep blood sugar steady and your family healthy and ready, to take on the day!

It's also important to measure what you pour. Most people serve themselves more cereal than they realize.

Pour your usual amount, then measure it so you know what you’re really getting in terms of sugar, calories, and sodium.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.