Planning a big trip this year? Consumer Reports has tips!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Is this the year you're going to take a big trip? If so, you'll want to start planning early.

“Traveling is a mindset. It's a curiosity about the world," said Travel Expert and Author, Rick Steves.

For renowned travel expert and author Rick Steves, traveling is about stepping outside your comfort zone. He calls it the best souvenir, and traveling abroad offers plenty of those moments.

“Learning new things, connecting with people, and being thankful,” Steves added.

Before you embark on your adventure, there’s one essential document you can’t overlook – your passport.

Consumer Reports recommends checking your passport’s expiration date before booking your trip.

“Some countries won’t let you in if your passport expires within six months of your travel dates," said Consumer Reports' Lisa Gill. "Some airlines might not even let you board the plane if you don’t meet this rule.”

Here’s the good news! If you need to renew—you can now do it online!

But there are some requirements so be sure to check if your current passport is or was valid for 10 years, you’re at least 25, and you are not traveling for at least 6

weeks from the date you will submit your application.

You can have someone take your photo and upload it—just be sure to follow the instructions carefully to avoid delays.

Remember, NO selfies!

If this is your first time applying for a passport, you’ll need to submit your application in person at a passport acceptance facility, such as a post office.

“While on the State Department’s website for travel advisories or alert. It’s a great way to stay informed about potential safety risks at your destination,” Gill added.

Don’t forget to check if your travel location requires a visa.

Some medications that are legal in the U.S. may be illegal in other countries. To avoid any issues, review the regulations and required documentation with the

destination's embassy ahead of your trip.

As you plan your getaway and take care of these essentials, consider setting aside part of your budget for meaningful experiences, like guided tours, to make your

journey unforgettable.

Just a heads-up—Americans will soon need a new travel document to enter 30 European countries, including France and Italy. Once you get it, it'll be valid up to three years or until your passport expires, whichever comes first.

This new requirement takes effect later this year.

