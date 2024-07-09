Planning a summer picnic? Consumer Reports experts have tips to keep food poisoning off the menu

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lots of people enjoy picnics and cookouts during the summer but that fun gathering can quickly turn to a bad experience if everyone gets sick.

Eating outside is great when the weather is nice, but the warm weather can quickly turn your tasty treats into nasty bacteria. And no one wants food poisoning on their summer menu.

“Bacteria love hot and humid summer weather, making it the perfect time of year for harmful bacteria to multiply on food quickly,” said James Rogers.

James Rogers heads up Consumer Reports food safety research and testing.

“And when this happens, someone eating the food can get sick!” Rogers added.

Fact – more people get food poisoning in the summer than at any other time.

Consumer Reports has a few tips for having a safer summer picnic!

First, prep and store your food and coolers the night before! Fill the coolers with ice to lower the temperature, and keep all your food refrigerated until it’s time to

leave. Then, pack it full. Do not leave any open space; put new ice or ice packs on top.

If you are driving far, try to keep food in the air-conditioned part of your car, not the trunk, where temperatures are higher!

Stash your cooler in a shady spot when you get to the party. Pack a separate cooler just for drinks so the lid on the food cooler stays closed longer.

“If you are setting the food out for guests to serve themselves, think about putting cold salads and side dishes inside a larger bowl filled with ice!" Rogers suggested.

While you may already be wary of dishes containing mayo or dairy on a hot day, all food mustn’t be left out of the cooler for more than two hours—or only one

hour if the temperature is over 90 degrees!

Now you may be tempted to partially cook your meat at home and then finish the job when you get where you're going. Don't do it. Half-cooked meat can be warm enough to encourage bacteria to grow, not kill it.

And don't forget the meat thermometer when you're grilling so you know it’s reached a safe temperature.