Potholes pose serious risks to your tires and car! Learn how to avoid damage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hit the road after a big rain or snow storm here and chances are, you're going to hit a few potholes.

A direct pothole hit at speed can ruin a tire, requiring an immediate tire change and likely replacement.

Ideally, you’ll see them coming, but Consumer Reports tire expert Ryan Pszczolkowski warns that even if your tire doesn’t go flat after hitting a pothole, the impact can weaken the sidewall, potentially making the car dangerous to drive or even unusable.

And it’s not just your tires at risk—a deep pothole can wreak havoc on your steering and suspension, throw off your alignment, and even damage your car’s subframe!

Consumer Reports says the best way to handle a pothole is to slow down.

When you get out of the car, inspect the tires for any cuts, blisters, or bubbles; if you see anything, it’s important to replace the tire right away-- driving on it could lead to a potentially dangerous situation like a blowout.

The size and depth of the pothole and your speed all play a role in how much damage your car might take. And for drivers with low-profile tires pothole damage may be even worse.

“While low profile tires can give you some performance gain in handling and cornering grip, they are more prone to pothole damage,” said Pszczolkowski.

No matter your tire-style, unlike a puncture, a flat from a pothole isn’t a quick fix—tire sealant won’t help. That’s why having a spare tire or a space-saver “donut” in your car is crucial. Without one, you could be left stranded and calling for a tow.

What else can you do when you see a pothole? You can report it so it can hopefully be fixed quickly.

You can report potholes in Davidson County by calling 3-1-1 or going to HubNashville dot gov. And if the pothole is on a state road or interstate, contact 8-3-3 TDOT FIX.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.