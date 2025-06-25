Protecting against skin cancer: Early detection saves lives

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you spend any time at all outside, you really need to protect yourself from the sun's rays. Skin cancer affects people of all ages and even all races.

Yes. While skin cancer is less common in people with darker skin, but when it does occur, it can be far more deadly.

Black Americans are nearly five times more likely to die within five years of a melanoma diagnosis than white Americans. The reason? It's often caught too late which is why early detection is so important and can help save lives.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S., but for Black people, cancer signs can show up in unexpected places, and missing them can have serious consequences.

“In Black patients, melanoma, the most deadly type of skin cancer, often appears on the palms, soles of feet, or under the nails - not on sun-exposed areas where people typically check,” said Consumer Reports Investigative Reporter Brian Vines.

Reggae legend Bob Marley’s death at just 36 is a powerful reminder of how dangerous skin cancer can be. What was first thought to be a soccer injury under his toenail was actually “acral lentiginous melanoma,” or ALM — the most common type of melanoma among Black people.

“Experts suggest doing regular full-body skin check, not forgetting your palms, feet, and under your nails," said Vines. "And don't forget sunscreen, even if your skin is dark, dermatologists recommend using at least SPF 30.”

Finding a sunscreen that looks natural can be challenging for people with darker skin tones. That’s why Consumer Reports evaluated its top-rated sunscreens on a range of complexions, from olive to deep brown.

“Our main focus was finding sunscreens that don't leave a white cast on darker skin. Turns out, there are some great choices out there that work well for everyone.”

Two good choices from CR’s sunscreen study: Black Girl Sunscreen Kids Spray & Play SPF 50, and Supergoop Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50.

And remember, protection isn't just about sunscreen. Wide-brimmed hats can shield your face, neck, and ears.

Consumer reports recommends that people of color find a dermatologist familiar with darker skin. One way to do that, is Consumer Reports suggests using the Skin of Color Society's search tool. Their website is skinofcolorsociety.org.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.