Protecting your devices in severe weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nothing crazy in the forecast right now but as we know severe weather can strike with little warning and cause a lot of damage some of what you might not expect.

When you have strong storms move through and get high winds or a lot of lightning...you can wind up not only with your power out but your expensive electronics seriously damaged. But there are things you can do now to protect your devices when the power goes out.

“Make sure to unplug your electronics before the storm, not once it's started," said Consumer Reports' Paul Hope. "Also, make sure to stay away from any devices that are still plugged in because lightning can actually travel through your home's wiring.”

Worried you’ll forget? Keep your valuable electronics plugged into a surge protector all the time for another level of safety. Whole-home surge protectors, for those in lightning-prone areas, cost anywhere from $50 to more than $500.

Your phone is often your lifeline in an emergency. So, switch on battery-saver mode to help preserve its juice. On most phones, it dials back power-hungry features: dimming the screen and turning off background refreshes and Email

Fetch.

Another useful option:

“A good portable charger can charge your phone a few times before it dies.”

Consumer Reports likes this Anker charger for phone duty. But if you also need to charge your laptop, check out this larger model from Mophie.

“Solar options are really nice. Just keep in mind, they may take a little while to charge themselves,” said Hope.

To help power all or part of your home and safeguard your electronics, consider an inverter generator. They can cost a bit more than conventional models, but they deliver a better quality power similar to a wall outlet — that won’t harm your gadgets.

Consumer Reports recommends this one from Wen for bigger power needs and this Generac model for a few essential appliances and your tech gear.

Both earned top scores for power delivery and power quality. And they feature a carbon monoxide safety shutoff.

Consumer Reports says the best time to build your emergency kit is now—before the storm is on the way.

And remember —the only safe place to run a generator is outside. Even an open garage isn’t enough to prevent deadly carbon monoxide from building up.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.