Rising egg prices: What to know about labels and finding the best deals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — No matter how you like 'em...fried, scambled or poached you're paying more for eggs and that is if you can find them.

The average cost for a dozen eggs right now is anywhere from $7 to $9.

And with prices like that and so many varieties of eggs, you want to make sure you’re getting what you think you’re paying for. And to do that, you need to understand what all of those confusing egg labels mean.

You know you’re paying more for about everything at the grocery store, but no price hike has caused as much chatter as the cost of one dozen eggs.

The Elliot family of five buys eggs in bulk. This carton of 18 eggs was $10.

“It's kind of crazy how high and expensive eggs could be now," said Melyssa Elliot. "We like to make chilaquiles, tree stone eggs, deviled eggs, and scrambled eggs for the kids with their waffles.”

With slim pickings at the supermarket, you might be unable to find your usual brand or variety.

“We have been trying to do more like organic or cage-free,” said Elliot.

Cage-free means that the hens are not kept in cages, but it doesn’t mean they’re clucking around in the fresh air and sunshine. They can still be kept indoors, often in crowded conditions.

An organic label means eggs come from hens fed grains without synthetic pesticides or GMOs. The birds cannot be raised in cages or given antibiotics. They must have some outdoor access.

There’s no standard definition of pastured-raised. However, the Certified Humane or the American Humane Certified labels require chickens to have access to a pasture with enough space for natural behaviors, like pecking for seeds and bugs.

Free-range birds are not kept in cages and have outdoor access, but they can still be raised in crowded conditions, and the outdoor area can be tiny.

Consumer Reports say the words farm fresh and natural are basically meaningless.

“All eggs come from “farms,” even if the farm is a big building where chickens are packed into cages," explained Sana Mujahid. "So this labeling claim has no value. The term “fresh” generally means the product hasn’t been frozen, but eggs in the shell should never be frozen. Also, an egg is a natural food product, so slapping “natural” on it has no clearly defined additional meaning.”

With eggs fast becoming an egg-stravagent splurge, knowing precisely what you’re paying for is essential.

Don’t be quick to toss expired eggs.

The USDA says eggs may be refrigerated for three to five weeks from the day they are placed in the fridge. The "Sell-By" date will usually expire during that time, but they will be perfectly safe to use.

