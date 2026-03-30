Save money on streaming services with these Consumer Reports tips

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Streaming services have joined the growing list of household price hikes, but there are ways you can still binge your favorite shows without breaking the bank.

Streaming price hikes have become so common they’ve earned a nickname: “streamflation.”

And Consumer Reports says those rising fees can quickly add up—especially for the roughly half of American households with three or more services and those who don’t keep a close eye on the charges may not know how much they’re currently paying.

Consumer Reports Tech Editor Jim Willcox was shocked when he went to tighten his budget and realized he was paying about a thousand dollars a year for TV.

“The cost has really creeped up on a lot of people," said Willcox. "And it's probably one reason that a lot of people don't understand how much they're really paying.”

Start by looking at all your subscriptions – check all of your apps and scan your credit card bills.

And cancel any services you aren’t using!

If you’re willing to watch ads, consider switching to a lower-priced ad-supported tier on sites like Disney+, HBO Max, and Netflix.

Bundling is another way to save.

Two popular options include Disney+ and one of the newest combines Apple TV and Peacock.

“A lot of times, a cell phone company is bundling streaming as well," said Willcox. "And so you may be able to get, you know, free Netflix with ads or another one of the services.”

And, of course, nothing’s cheaper than FREE. There are dozens of free streaming options beyond original freebies, Pluto, and Tubi, on many smart TVs and streaming devices—including.

Amazon Fire TV Channels, Google TV Freeplay, and The Roku Channel.

Finally, for your must-watch, non-negotiable, everyone-will-be-talking-about-it shows, there’s one more strategy – service hopping.

“You sign up for a service, you binge everything you can for a month or so, and then cancel that service and then jump to another one,” Willcox added.

And maybe just put a reminder on your phone to cancel the service so you’re not paying after your binge is over.

One more tip: Amazon, Apple TV, and Roku double as TV ‘hubs’—so you can subscribe to other services through them—and put all of your streaming apps and bills in one place.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.