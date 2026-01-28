Saving money amid rising health care costs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s not just groceries and rent these days. Health care costs are also putting new pressure on budgets in 2026.

Across public and private insurance plans, many people are facing higher premiums and out-of-pocket costs. But there are a few ways to lower your medical bills and avoid paying more than you have to.

Whether it’s your monthly premium bill, prescriptions or co-pays, millions are paying more for healthcare. Even if you didn’t switch your insurance for 2026, you might be in for costly changes.

Lisa Gill is an investigative reporter with Consumer Reports.

She says there are a few things you can do to cut healthcare costs – start by taking some time to understand what the plan you chose covers –

“Plans change every year. They work with different doctors, different pharmacies," said Gill. "They may even cover different medications from year to year.”

To avoid unexpected charges – you’ll want to work with doctors and hospitals that are “in-network” and have partnered with your insurance to offer pre-negotiated rates. Most insurance websites have a ‘Find a Doctor’ tool.

And you can always call the clinic of your choice to verify they’ll accept your plan.

And if you take prescription meds, don’t just refill and pay. Ask your doctor or pharmacist if there’s a generic option — and whether there are manufacturer coupons or other discounts.

That can mean instant savings every month. And remember -- generics have to meet the same safety and effectiveness standards as brand-name drugs.

If you’re overwhelmed by a hospital bill, ask about financial assistance or charity care. Many hospitals have programs that can reduce your balance — or even wipe it out — depending on your income.

“One heads up; you might have to apply several times to prove that you are qualified,” said Gill.

Finally, don’t overlook your community health center.

These nonprofit clinics offer primary care– some also provide dental and mental health services–focusing on uninsured, under-insured, and low-income patients. And many charge on a sliding-fee scale based on your income and family size.

Something else to consider, a Health Savings Account or a Flexible Spending Account. Both let you contribute pre-tax money from your paycheck to cover eligible healthcare costs, including deductibles, over-the-counter medications, and even contact lens supplies, saving you money.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com