Sipping on cocoa this season? Consumer Reports says to be careful!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nothing says winter comfort like a steaming cup of hot chocolate, but you’ll want to choose your hot cocoa mix wisely, after Consumer Reports found concerning levels of lead in some popular hot chocolate brands.

As temperatures drop and holiday decorations go up, many of us crave a comforting cup of hot cocoa. But before you reach for that favorite mix, there's something you should know about what's in your mug.

“Last year, we tested popular hot chocolate mixes and found some surprising results," said Consumer Reports' Kevin Loria. "Four of the six mixes had concerning levels of lead. This includes popular brands found at major retailers like Walmart, Trader Joe's, and even Starbucks' mix made by Nestlé.”

Consumer Reports says this is especially important for children and pregnant people, who are most vulnerable to the effects of heavy metals.

“In children, chronic lead exposure has been linked to developmental problems, such as lower IQs, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, and autism,” Loria added.

And if you're thinking about spicing up your hot chocolate with cinnamon - which is especially popular in Mexican hot chocolate - recent tests by Consumer Reports found that some cinnamon powders can contain concerning levels of lead as well.

But don't worry—you don't need to give up your holiday treat. Consider hot chocolate as an occasional treat rather than a daily drink -- and stick to the recommended serving size on the package.

You can also look for brands that were below Consumer Reports levels of concern for lead, like Swiss Miss Milk Chocolate Flavor Hot Cocoa and Ghirardelli Premium Hot Cocoa Mix.

Testing also found several brands of cinnamon with low lead levels that are safer to use in your holiday drinks.

Bottom line: You can still enjoy your holiday hot chocolate - just choose carefully and enjoy in moderation.

Nestlé said last year that it stood by its products' safety, stating it works with suppliers to minimize heavy metals in its foods. The other companies whose hot chocolate tested high for lead did not provide a response.

