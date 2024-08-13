So your home is infested with fleas...what do you do now? Consumer Reports is here to help

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s an all-too-familiar scenario pet owners dread. First, your furry friend can’t stop scratching. Then you are itching too! You guessed it...your pet and now your home is infested with fleas.

Fleas may be small, but they can cause big problems for your pet…

“Once the fleas is on them, they start to chew on them and it can actually cause what’s called a hypersensitivity reaction or an allergic reaction to the saliva of the flea,” said Veterinarian for Bergen County Veterinary Center, Dr. Megan Moore.

And once your pet has them, they can quickly invade your home.

“They can bite people so once they’re in your house, they will hide in floorboards or in your carpet,” said Moore.

Making it hard to get rid of them, so if you find yourself dealing with them, here’s what you can do.

“Start with your pets. Bathe them with mild soap like Dawn dish detergent, this can drown fleas, then use a metal flea comb to remove them,” said Consumer Reports' Ginger Cowles.

Next, tackle your home- vacuum daily and wash pet bedding in hot water to eliminate eggs and larvae. And now out to your yard.

“Fleas like humid, shady and grassy areas so keeping your grass short and bushes trimmed can make it less inviting for them,” Cowles added.

Of course, preventing fleas and ticks is going to be your best option! Your vet can recommend a topical or oral flea and tick medication that’s right for the age and size of your pet. And stay away from using flea collars, which contain chemicals that have been shown to have troubling health impacts on dogs, cats and humans.

Also, take time to regularly inspect your pet! Part fido's fur and look for small, dark, fast moving insects. Pay close attention to the neck, belly and base of the tail.

Worried you have fleas in your home? Put on a pair of white socks and walk around!

Fleas will jump onto the socks, making them easier to spot.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.