Still don't know what to buy for Christmas? Consumer Reports can help!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you’re frantically trying to finish your holiday gift-giving, we’re here to help. Actually, the product testing experts at Consumer Reports have the help.

From sheets to slippers, mixers to mattresses, the experts at Consumer Reports are constantly testing products for your home and garden and everywhere in between.

“There’s a lot to be said for a practical gift. It may not make a huge splash when someone opens it but chances are they may end up using it every day and they’ll probably think about you when they do,” said Paul Hope.

Here to help: Consumer Reports’ Home for the Holidays Gift Guide.

A cordless drill is a must DIY tool for new homeowners and apartment dwellers. This one from Skil offers the power, speed, and handling of drills that cost twice as much!

If the kitchen is where your loved one spends most of their time, the possibilities are endless! Think about appliances they’ve been eyeing, like a blender, air fryer, or for coffee lovers a new machine. Consumer Reports tested coffeemakers, espresso machines, coffee pod makers, and even milk frothers! This Nespresso earns top scores and makes espresso drinks at the touch of a button.

“If you’re shopping for someone who loves to cook, an 8-inch chef’s knife is the perfect gift," said Hope. "Chances are they’ll use it every day and more than anything else in the kitchen.”

Hope uses his Wusthof Classic daily. But overall, this Henckels Premio was also one of the best in his eval, costing a lot less.

To make their home a bit cozier, think of bedding! This Down Alternative Comforter from Quince is soft and fluffy and will keep them warm but not too warm this winter and beyond.

Almost everyone can use and enjoy a set of sheets! This set from Casaluna, available at Target, comes in several colors and offers a crisp cotton feel. It aced Consumer Reports fit, strength, and shrinkage tests.

Finally, the night owls in your life might appreciate a gentle wake-up from a Sunrise alarm clock. Instead of a jarring alarm, it emits a gentle light for your favorite sleepy head. This one from JALL is easy to use and set up, something they will surely appreciate on Christmas morning and every morning of the year.

Still stumped? Sometimes a little time and effort are the best gifts. How about giving a coupon for a household project they've been putting off or could use a little help getting done?

