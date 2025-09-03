The first weeks of breastfeeding can be hard — tips, safety and top products

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you're pregnant or a new mom, you may be considering breastfeeding your baby. But just because you decide to do it doesn't necessarily mean you'll be able to do it.

Yes, breastfeeding is often seen as something that should come naturally, but for many new moms, it can be anything but easy.

But there are a few things you can try to make the experience more manageable for both you and your baby.

First-time mom Paula Machado knew she wanted to give her baby boy her breastmilk because of the many benefits. But it didn’t come as easily as she expected.

“You see in the movies you kind of just attach the baby and it works and it doesn’t normally work that way for many moms, I was one of them,” said Paula Machado.

In fact, 97% of moms seek breastfeeding support.

“Many parents need more hands-on help in those early days - from home visits to in-office guidance and counseling with a lactation consultant," said Consumer Reports' Jessica D'Argenio Waller, MS, CNS, LDN. "The right products can also make a big difference, especially in the early weeks and months.”

One product many parents swear by is a nursing pillow. It can make feeding more comfortable for you and your baby, but safety experts stress it must be used correctly.

“To reduce the risk of suffocation or injury, nursing pillows should only be used when babies are awake and supervised—never for naps or sleeping,” said Waller.

Consumer Reports' safety team reviewed pillows that meet the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s new safety standards that went into effect in April, which require them to be firm enough not to conform to a baby’s face and wide enough not trap

the baby’s head.

These two stood out – The My Brest Friend Original Nursing Pillow and Updated Boppy Nursing Pillow are both firm and easy to use safely.

As Paula learned, the right breast pump can make the process easier.

Consumer Reports asked dozens of moms to test popular models, and these came out on top: The Motif Medical Luna Double Electric Breast Pump and Spectra S2 Plus Double Electric Breast Pump received good scores for setup and pumping.

If you’re looking for a wearable pump, high on Consumer Reports' list was the Momcozy S12 Pro Wearable Breast Pump. Remember that your insurance should cover the cost of a breast pump!

Other helpful products include good nursing bras and a comfortable nursing chair. And don’t forget to stay hydrated and have snacks on hand while nursing or pumping.

