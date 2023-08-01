These dorm room essentials will kick-start a fantastic school year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Whether you’ve got a college freshman about to be away from home for the first time or an older student who will be living off campus, there are all sorts of things that will help them live large even if their space is small.

Adriana Yanez is gearing up to go back to school in a shared dorm this month.

“My favorite parts about living on my own at school, half of it is the freedom, but the other half of just experiencing new things, just kind of getting that taste of being by myself,” Yanez said.

But with that freedom comes a lot of responsibility. Consumer Reports says you can start by making sure you have the right items for your living space.

“One of the biggest challenges of college life is adapting to a shared space – and that could mean sharing a bathroom or shared living rooms. And when it comes to living in these types of arrangements, staying organized is key," Consumer Reports Anna Kocharian said.

Make your shared bathroom experience a breeze with a shower caddy.

The Madesmart Soft-Grip Tote is as low as $10.31 at Target. It comes with ventilation holes that promote airflow to help minimize that funky shower smell.

Next, organize and decorate damage free.

The Command Variety Pack is as low as $17.98 at Amazon. Use them to corral cords underneath a desk, hang towels from a door, or even hang bags and accessories.

Getting a good night’s sleep in college isn’t always easy but a good pillow can help. The Coop Sleep Goods The Original Pillow is one of Consumer Reports top-rated adjustable pillows and is $72 at Amazon and Coop Sleep Goods.

It's an exciting time for Adriana as she gets ready to go back to school this month but she also has to keep her budget in mind.

“My least favorite part about shopping for the new school year is the pricing of everything," she said. "Other than that I love it all.”

And your child can use their student ID to get back-to-school gear like a new laptop or phone, as well as books, clothing and video streaming services.