Thinking of buying a new car? Here are a few things to consider

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you’re an older driver, there are things to consider that other drivers might not things like comfort and visibility to safety features and even how much you’ll pay for insurance.

At 74 years old, José Castillo still works and drives regularly. He says his car gives him the comfort and confidence he needs to get around.

“Driving a Jeep is better than driving a small car, I feel more comfortable, getting in and getting out and just driving you see the other car,” said Castillo.

And Jose isn’t alone. As getting in and out of a car becomes more challenging, Consumer Reports’ Keith Barry says one of the most important steps in any car purchase is the test drive.

“It’s really important to take your time on the test drive. See how easy it is to get in and out, if the seat is comfortable, and if you can adjust the seat belt,” said Barry.

Another Challenge: Seeing the road clearly. That’s where technology can help.

“Visibility is really important. Newer cars, because of the way they look sometimes that can hamper how you can see out of them," added Barry. "So, it’s important to look for features like blind spot warning which can tell you if there’s a car in your blind spot that you might not have noticed. All new cars come standard with a backup camera, which’s proven to reduce crashes.”

A study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety found rearview cameras reduced back-up crashes among drivers over 70 years old by 36%.

“The technology and controls might take a little getting used to," said Barry. "So, take your time and see if it’s something you’d be able to live with over time in the vehicle.”

Insurance costs can also hit seniors hard.

“We found that older drivers can end up paying more for insurance, even if they’re driving less," Barry added. "One reason why might be because they are loyal to a company that’s treated them well in the past — but loyalty doesn’t pay when it comes to car insurance.”

Keith says it’s smart for seniors — really, for anyone — to shop around for car insurance every few years.

Consumer Reports found drivers who switched recently saved a median of $461 a year. For seniors on a fixed income, that’s money that can really add up.

Another tip: programs like CARFIT — that’s a free in-person or online seat-adjustment session from AARP — can help older drivers stay safer and more comfortable behind the wheel.

