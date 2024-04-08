This beverage may be the best thing for you to stay hydrated as things warm up!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's important to stay hydrated year round, but especially as we move into the warmer months and there are a lot of drinks out there that can help you do that.

But there's one drink that's probably the easiest and least expensive.

Water.

It can help you in so many ways. It helps regulate your body temperature, keeps your joints flexible and moves nutrients around your body. But how much water do you really need? The answer might surprise you.

Like millions of people, water is usually the drink of choice for Samantha Reyes.

“If I want to lose weight, I drink water. If I’m sad I drink water. If I feel tired, I drink water. If I’m hungry, I drink water,” Reyes said.

It’s true, water is essential to good health and with the popularity of big stainless-steel cups, many people are finding it much easier to drink a lot of it.

But how much water do you actually need to stay properly hydrated? There’s not a one-size-fits all answer. It depends on a variety of factors, such as body size, physical activity, even sex.

Most men need about 15 and a half cups of fluids a day and about 11 and 1/3 cups for women.

But here’s the good news if you can’t stomach drinking that much water from a big tumbler all day long-There are lots of other ways to stay hydrated.

“Nearly everything we eat has some water in it. Soups, smoothies, and coffee and tea supply fluids," said Consumer Reports' Amy Keating. "And fruits and vegetables count towards your fluid requirements.”

For example, 1 small wedge of watermelon offers 7 ounces of water, almost a full glass.

Other hydrating fruits and veggies include cantaloupe, peach, and cucumber.

What about sports and other drinks that claim to be ultra-hydrating?

If you're exercising for longer than an hour, you might benefit from the electrolytes they contain. Otherwise, you probably don't need them.

“I like to save my sugar for other drinks, when it comes to hydration I just stick to water,” Reyes said.

While most water in the U.S. is safe to drink, it can contain compounds and chemicals that can make it taste metallic, salty, or even smell a little funny.

Consumer Reports’ top tested water filter pitcher is the Brita Stream Rapids OB55. It can remove chlorine but not lead or PFAS.