This nasty stomach virus is making its rounds, so here's what you need to do to stay healthy!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A lot of people are getting sick from a nasty stomach virus that's making the rounds. The norovirus is highly contagious, but there are ways to avoid getting sick and spreading the virus.

“That's right. Norovirus is sometimes mistakenly called the stomach flu, but it's actually not caused by the influenza virus," said Consumer Reports' Catherine Roberts. "Symptoms of norovirus, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pains, sometimes you can get fever. And there can be a ton of this, as many as 21-million cases every year in the US!”

And while norovirus gets a lot of attention for making cruise ship travelers miserable, it can spread quickly in any spot where a lot of people are in close quarters – and as any parent will tell you – that means it’s VERY common in schools!

Worse, the virus is very contagious AND hardy! It can stay on surfaces such as doorknobs and handrails for weeks. So how can you avoid it?

“So unfortunately, there's no vaccine for norovirus," Roberts said. "So, hand washing is really your number one thing. And that means diligently washing hands, frequently washing your hands, and thoroughly washing them with soap and water. Hand sanitizer alone is not going to cut it.”

If someone in your home has gotten sick with norovirus, disinfect contaminated surfaces with bleach-based cleaning products, or make your own using 5 to 25 tablespoons of household bleach added to a gallon of water.

Wash linens, towels and clothes that might have been contaminated.

“If you get sick, stay home so that you don't spread it to anyone else. Just allow the virus to run its course usually about one to three days," she added. "Drink a lot of liquids as severe dehydration can land you in the emergency room.”

People who are at risk for dehydration may want to call their doctors when they first get sick, to ask about a prescription for an anti-nausea and vomiting medication that may be able to help you keep foods and fluids down.