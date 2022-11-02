Three healthy fall smoothies from Consumer Reports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/CONSUMER REPORTS) — Smoothies! If the word makes you think of icy berry-filled summer drinks — think again. Fall is here, and Consumer Reports nutritionists have some recipes to help you get a healthy boost from autumn apples, pumpkins and the warm spices that go with them.

What’s so fabulous about fall smoothies? Should we really be drinking our fruits and veggies? If they’re made the right way, with the right ingredients, there are plenty of nutrients in every smoothie sip.

Take pumpkin! Your body converts pumpkin’s beta carotene into Vitamin A, to boost eye and skin health. Toss in Pumpkin pie spices like cinnamon and nutmeg and you’ll add even more antioxidants.

A medium apple supplies about 20% of your daily fiber needs if you leave the skin on.

How about beets? The nitrates in these fall beauties can help lower your blood pressure. Blend with fresh or frozen berries for sweetness… and their own rich rewards.

"There are so many health benefits to berries. Overall, they can help protect you against heart attack and type 2 diabetes. And in the cooler months, frozen berries are a good option because they are less expensive than fresh and that way you get to enjoy the flavor of berries year-round," said Tricia Calvo with Consumer Reports.

Blending in some oats not only makes your smoothie more filling, but the soluble fiber in oats can also help lower cholesterol and decrease your risk of heart disease.

"If you want to blend your smoothie with a plant milk, consider adding chia or flax seeds to bump up the protein content," Calvo said.

For the smoothest smoothies, Consumer Reports recommends the NutriBullet Smart Touch, which excels at pureeing and even crushing ice.

Another smoothie benefit? Easy cleanup!

Here are some recipe ideas from Consumer Reports.

Apple Cobbler Smoothie

1 medium apple, cored and chopped (about ⅓ cup)

¼ cup rolled oats

1 tablespoon almond butter

½ frozen banana

1 Tbsp ground flaxseed

½ cup unsweetened almond milk (or your favorite milk)

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon cinnamon

Pinch of nutmeg

Pinch of allspice

Handful of ice cubes

Directions

Add all ingredients to a blender and process until smooth.

Makes 1 serving

Nutrition information per smoothie: 364 calories, 15 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 55 g carbs, 13 g fiber, 24 g sugars (0 g added sugars), 9 g protein, 95 mg sodium

Pumpkin Spice Smoothie

1 frozen banana

½ cup canned pumpkin

½ tsp pumpkin pie spice

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

½ cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt

½ cup almond milk (or your favorite milk)

1 date, chopped

Directions

Add all ingredients to a blender and process until smooth. Top with a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice, if desired.

Makes 1 serving

Nutrition information per smoothie: 249 calories, 3 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 49 g carbs, 8 g fiber, 26 g sugars (0 g added sugars), 12 g protein, 128 mg sodium

Beet and Berry Smoothie

1 small beet, peeled, diced, and steamed

½ cup frozen blueberries

½ cup frozen strawberries

½ cup frozen pineapple

½ cup unsweetened almond milk (or your favorite milk)

Directions

Add all ingredients to a blender and process until smooth.

Makes 1 serving

Nutrition information per smoothie: 171 calories, 2 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 39 g carbs, 7 g fiber, 28 g sugars (0 g added sugars), 3 g protein, 169 mg sodium