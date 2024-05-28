Tick season is here! Follow these tips to keep them out of your yard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you've got a yard...you could have ticks.

Tick season is here and absolutely no one wants ticks crawling on themselves or their pets. You may not be able to eliminate them entirely, but there are some chemical-free ways you can reduce the number of bugs crawling through your backyard.

While not all ticks carry the same diseases, at least one variety of disease-transmitting tick can be found in almost every state.

The trick to stopping ticks? Consumer Reports expert Paul Hope says to make your yard less hospitable! First, trim tall grass and weeds and keep the lawn short.

“Ordinarily, Consumer Reports advises letting your grass grow a little bit on the long side, but if you have ticks in your area, it’s not a bad idea to cut it down to about two to two and a half inches in height,” Hope said.

Next, get rid of leaf piles and clear out your gutters. It's also important to pay attention to the trees on your property.

“Ticks really love the shade, so if you have trees with low-hanging branches, it’s not a bad idea to clip them off about 18 inches from the ground,” he added.

Another because your home is your castle, protect it with a moat...a mulch moat!

“Ticks really prefer densely wooded areas over open grass, so running a border of mulch around your property creates one more physical barrier for them,” Hope explained.

Consumer Reports says to use the wood chips, bark or even gravel, but not the shredded mulch, which creates the damp areas they like.

Always do a tick check on your family before you go back in the house after you've been in the woods or any grassy area – and remember to use a repellent! Look for products that contain 25 to 30 percent Deet as they tend provide the most reliable protection against ticks and mosquitoes.