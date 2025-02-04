Trying to eat healthier? These products may not be as good for you as you think!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Are you trying to eat healthier? Maybe you've made some changes to your diet. But are those good changes?

You may think if you cut sugar from your diet, you'll be healthier. But if you replace those food and drinks with sugar-free products, it turns out they might not be as beneficial as you think.

You expect to find artificial sweeteners in diet soda. But an English muffin? Or chicken nuggets?

“People are undoubtedly consuming more of these sweeteners than they realize as those ingredients make their way into foods like microwave popcorn and chicken nuggets,” said Consumer Reports' Trisha Calvo.

Trisha Calvo, a health journalist with Consumer Reports, says sugar substitutes are now in a variety of everyday foods–sucralose in microwave popcorn, allulose in breakfast cereal, stevia in ketchup, monk fruit in marinated meats—and many of us don't even realize we're consuming them.

While they help cut calories, new research suggests potential risks.

A recent French study found people consuming the amount of artificial sweeteners in just about half a can of diet soda had a 13 percent higher cancer risk.

Other studies link these substitutes to increased risks of heart disease, diabetes, and depression.

“Even newer "natural" alternatives like monk fruit and stevia aren't necessarily safer," Calvo added. "There’s very little research on them.”

The food industry maintains these sweeteners are safe. The Calorie Control Council, an industry group, says they "provide the texture, taste, convenience, and quality that manufacturers need and consumers want."

So, what can you do to keep all sweeteners in check? Experts recommend focusing on whole foods - fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and legumes.

When buying packaged foods, don't just check the nutrition facts - scan the ingredients list for sweeteners like acesulfame potassium, aspartame, sucralose, and monk fruit.

And if you're craving something sweet, reach for natural options like fruit instead of processed treats.

Small changes like these can help limit your exposure to sugar substitutes.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.