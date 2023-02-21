Want to shower smarter? Use these steps from Consumer Reports

Watch Now
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/CONSUMER REPORTS) — Do you take a shower in the morning to get energized or maybe at night to relax? Either way, there are some ways to shower smarter by not only getting clean, but also taking care of the planet and reducing your water bill.

Did you know that the average family uses up to nearly 40 gallons of water a day while showering, accounting for nearly 17% of residential indoor water use?

"You can save a lot of water and energy just by limiting your shower time to about 5 minutes," said Paul Hope with Consumer Reports.

If you’re up for an easy DIY project, install a water-saving showerhead! Look for the EPA’s WaterSense label which limits your shower’s output to no more than 2 gallons a minute. It can help save 2,700 gallons of water per year, and it also reduces demands on water heaters, which also saves energy.

If you have an electric water heater, that can add up to enough savings to power a house for 11 days.

Worried that the water-saving flow won't get the job done? Hope says in many cases, you may not be able to tell the difference. "To qualify for the WaterSense label, a showerhead has to have certain spray patterns and feel, and meet criteria that is at least as good if not better than other showerheads in the market," Hope said.

Hot showers might be good for your mind but warm water is better for dry skin, eczema, dermatitis and psoriasis. After your shower, don’t forget to add a cream moisturizer!

Want to save even more water? Instead of just idly waiting for the shower to warm up, you can use the water to wash your face or brush your teeth!

