What computer monitor is best for you? Consumer Reports gives us an inside look!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many of us are used to working on laptops. They’re convenient—yet their screens aren’t always big enough for every task.

But an extra computer monitor isn’t something you can just throw in your bag when you’re on the go. Or can you? Consumer Reports explains how some new tech makes that possible.

When it comes to work, no two days are exactly the same for Emily Bishop.

“It's not uncommon for me to be working from multiple spots in a single day, from my couch to my co-working space to a coffee shop,” Bishop said.

But there’s one small issue.

“I just need a second monitor sometimes that isn't super heavy and too much to carry when I have to walk a mile from my apartment to my work,” she said.

For people like Emily, a lightweight portable monitor could make life a lot easier. They let you work in several windows at once or mirror what’s on your screen for a group presentation.

And they’re powered by a cord connected to your laptop, so no plugging them into the wall. Some even let you add touchscreen and stylus capabilities to a laptop that lacks those features.

Consumer Reports tech editors took a look at six 15.6-inch models.

“While they often don’t match the display quality of a laptop, they can still be very useful,” said Chris Raymond.

Although some can be pricey—costing more than 300 dollars—Consumer Reports finds a few models in the lower end of the price range you might want to consider.

Like the Lepow Z1-Gamut, the Editor’s Pick. It’s thin, light and connects quickly and easily to your laptop and several other devices. And its display is on par with more expensive models.

“If you prefer a touch screen, the model from ViewSonic is one of the least expensive options out there,” Raymond said.

It comes with a stylus and its touchscreen is responsive and works well. But check for compatibility—it won’t work with all Windows laptops.

“Finally, if you’re on a tight budget, but still need more screen space, consider our Budget Pick from KYY,” he added.

It connects easily to Mac, Windows, Android, iPad and Nintendo Switch devices. And while its display isn’t as good as the Lepow, Consumer Reports says it does get the job done without breaking the bank.

Something Emily would like to avoid.

Consumer Reports says the higher a portable monitor’s brightness level—measured in nits—the better off you’ll be, especially if you’re planning to use it in the sun.