What credit cards have the right perks for you? Consumer Reports takes a look

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s hard to believe, but more than a thousand credit cards offer some sort of reward.

There's cash back, airline miles, and so many other special perks you can earn. Now all you have to do is figure out which one or maybe two are best for you.

If you’re in the market for a new credit card, why not make that card work for you – like Alex Joyce, who travels a lot for work.

“So having a credit card that gives me airline miles is great. With my American Express card, gives me access a special airline lounge, which is pretty sweet,” Joyce said.

What perks might work for you? Maybe you’re feeding a family, and grocery rewards would help. With the Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express, you’ll get 6 percent cash back annually on up to $6,000 in groceries.

The Capital One Walmart Rewards Card pays 5 percent cash back on orders placed at Walmart.com. The card has no annual fee and pays 5 percent cash back on in-store purchases for the first 12 months when you use your card with Walmart Pay.

If most of your spending is gas and road trip charges, consider the Exxon Mobil Smart Card+. It’ll save you 12 cents a gallon on premium fuel and 10 cents on other grades. There’s also the Wells Fargo Autograph Card. It charges no annual fee and offers an unlimited 3 points earned on each dollar spent on gas and at electric vehicle charging stations, plus other related travel charges.

The Costco Anywhere Visa gives you 4 percent cash back on gas and EV charging. Plus, you get 3 percent back on restaurants, car rentals, airfare, hotels, cruise lines, and trips booked through Costco Travel.

Sam’s Club Mastercard gives up to $6,000 annually, plus 3 percent back on dining and takeout.

Fans of Simon-owned Malls, Mills, and Premium Outlets might consider the Simon American Express card, which offers 5 percent cash back on purchases at its more than 200 locations.

Smart, responsible spending can be the most rewarding perk of all.

“The money is being spent on travel, so I might as well take advantage of the rewards!” Joyce said.

And don’t forget, it’s not all about the rewards. Your current credit cards could have perks you’re unaware of, like cell phone insurance, purchase protection, and car rental coverage.