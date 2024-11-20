What should you be looking for when purchasing a washer or dryer?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's really convenient to have your own washer and dryer rather than having to lug your clothes to the laundromat.

But what should you look for when you're shopping for one?

“We are looking for a machine that cleans very well, but is also gentle on your clothes,” said Consumer Reports' Rich Handel.

To do that, testers wash loads of laundry mixed with swatches saturated with tough stains.

“We have wine, cocoa, blood, carbon black and sebum, like body oil.”

Also, in the load –– special cloths that help determine how gentle a machine will be on your clothes. After the wash, testers count how many threads are exposed. Here you can see the difference between a higher and lower-performing machine.

"We’re also measuring the amount of water, hot and cold that the machine uses and also the energy the machine uses," explained Handel. "And then how well it spins your clothes out.”

That moisture removal is key, says Consumer Reports. You want a washing machine that extracts as much water as possible so your dryer uses less energy.

Consumer Reports tests typically find front loaders offer the best combination of cleaning performance, gentleness, and efficiency like this recommended set from LG.

But keep in mind, your washer and dryer do not have to match –– unless you’re planning on stacking them.

You’ll sacrifice some gentleness but spend less with this LG HE top-loader washing machine. It offers excellent cleaning performance and very good energy efficiency.

And if you’re just looking for a dryer, Consumer Reports recommends this one from LG.

To keep your new appliances running for the long haul, keep your detergent usage in check—use no more than a shot’s glass worth. And clean your dryer’s lint filter out before or after every load.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.