What should you do if you fall victim to a data breach? Consumer Reports is here to help!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It seems like we keep hearing about one data breach after another. And when you're affected, it can be a nightmare.

Like many of us, Consumer Reports Tech Editor Nicholas De Leon knows how it feels to be the victim of a data breach. His advice?

“First, don’t panic. My Social Security number was stolen in the big Equifax hack, and I was eventually able to sort everything out," said De Leon.

One important step Nicholas took—freezing his credit at the big three credit agencies—a move Consumer Reports generally recommends since it can help prevent criminals from opening new accounts in your name.

“The thing is, anytime you need credit—say you’re gonna rent an apartment or you’re gonna buy a new phone—you’ll need to unfreeze your credit to do so," De Leon added. "You can do all of this by simply calling the credit agency and asking them to freeze and unfreeze your credit as needed.”

A less restrictive option: contacting the credit agencies to put a fraud alert on your credit. This alerts lenders to take extra steps to verify someone’s identity because

their personal information may have been compromised. It’s also a good idea to keep an eye on your free weekly credit reports, credit score, and credit card statements.

“And if you ever notice any weird or unauthorized charges on your credit card statement, you should immediately contact the issuer,” he said.

Finally, if you’re a victim of a data breach, be sure to change your password, not only on your hacked account but also anywhere else you’ve used it.

And a pro tip: Instead of reusing passwords in the future, consider using a password manager. They generate and store unique, complex passwords for each

of your accounts.

Many will also alert users if their password was leaked in a data breach, including Consumer Reports-recommended password managers from 1Password, Dashlane, and Keeper.

Another good idea is to get rid of any online accounts you no longer use since having too many digital accounts increases your risk of having your data being misused or stolen.

