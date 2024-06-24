What’s a sports fan to do with all of these streaming services?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ask any fan, the struggle to watch every game is real. You often can’t watch the game you want because you cut the cord or don’t have the right streaming service. What’s a fan to do?

Last fall, Jackie Wadino signed up for NBC’s Peacock streaming app just so he could watch the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs. But then, he forgot about it and kept paying.

“Terrible that I’m wasting that money. I actually went on while I was on the plane and canceled it because I kept getting hit for it,” Wadino said.

Yes, Gone are the days it seems of watching sports on your local channels –

“With leagues signing exclusive deals with networks and local blackout restrictions, it's not always easy to know which combination of subscriptions you need,” said Consumer Reports Tech Editor Nicholas De Leon.

And those often change, but here’s a good breakdown for now.

Football fans, if your team is in your city – you might be able to watch it on your local TV stations: ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX for free. You can also stream these channels on many services, like DirecTV Stream, Hulu and YouTube TV. You might consider ESPN or ESPN+ for Monday night games.

If you don’t live near your team, the NFL Sunday Ticket is an option for $349, offered by YouTube TV.

Baseball fans might consider MLB.TV’s single-team package, but you’ll get a better deal with the All Teams package for just 20 dollars more. If you’re rooting for the hometeam, find the streaming service that offers the regional sports network with rights to broadcast.

If it’s NBA games you’re looking for, a TV package that includes national channels will cover a lot of NBA games. You might find the game on YouTube TV or Hulu for less money. There’s also NBA League Pass for $14.99 a month. WNBA is $12.99 a month.

“If you only want to watch one game, it’s tough to justify signing up for even a monthly subscription," De Leon said. "And if you do that, don’t forget to cancel it so you’re not charged the next month. It might be cheaper just to watch the game at your local sports bar.”

And in case you’re hoping to split the cost by sharing passwords with someone else, many of these services are cracking down on the practice, so there’s a good chance your account will be suspended.