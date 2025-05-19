What's safe to eat when you're pregnant? Consumer Reports finds out!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — So you're pregnant! Now what? You've probably got lots of questions. One of the biggest? What’s safe to eat?

Believe it or not, some everyday favorites in your fridge could pose a hidden risk.

In fact, there are a number of foods moms-to-be should avoid... but there are some safe alternatives you can still enjoy. When Bianca Isesalaya found out she was pregnant, her focus shifted. Everything she did was with her baby’s health in mind.

“I just wanted to make sure that I did my part the best that I could to make sure that my daughter had the best of being healthy,” said Isesalaya.

Part of giving your baby the best start begins with making sure the food you eat is safe.

Pregnant women need to be especially careful to avoid listeria, a harmful bacteria that can sometimes be found in ready-to-eat foods.



According to the CDC, about 1 in 4 pregnant women who get listeria lose their pregnancy or their baby shortly after birth.

“Listeria can thrive in cold, damp places like food processing plants and survive on all kinds of surfaces," said Consumer Reports' Sana Mujahid. "The list of foods that can carry pathogenic Listeria is long, so focus on avoiding the ones that pose the highest risk.”

That includes deli meats, some cheeses, hot dogs, and prepared deli salads.

Soft cheeses, like queso fresco and queso blanco – popular in many Latino households also carry a risk of listeria and are best avoided during pregnancy.

Leafy greens like spinach, kale, and arugula are also risky, but because they’re packed with nutrients, when possible, choose greens you can cook.

“You can lower your risk by cooking foods thoroughly to a safe internal temperature, which would kill any listeria present. Using a food thermometer can help make sure everything is fully cooked and safe to eat,” explained Mujahid.

With that in mind, it’s best to steer clear of:

●Raw or smoked seafood like sushi or lox.

●Refrigerated meat spreads or pâtés.

●And raw alfalfa and bean sprouts.

Talk with your doctor to get clear guidance on what’s best for you and your baby.

It all adds up to a safer pregnancy journey.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.