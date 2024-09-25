When do you allow your child to have a smartphone? Consumer Reports has options!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — So here's a question for all of the parents out there. When do you allow your child to have a smartphone?

It's a dilemma for a lot of parents. You want to stay connected with your kids but you aren’t ready to give them a smartphone. One alternative is a smartwatch designed specifically for kids.

“So, my kid was going to middle school. I wanted to have some way for them to get in contact in the event of an emergency," said Justin Brookman. "I also like to be reassured that I can track their location and see where they are.”

That’s why some parents are turning to smartwatches instead of phones.

“Kids smartwatches offer a lot of the same communication benefits as a smartphone, like calling and texting, but with more security and privacy and control by the parents,” said Consumer Reports' Courtney Lindwall.

Most are stand-alone devices with cellular connections that don’t require a smartphone. They offer lots of features beyond calling and texting, including music, games, alarms, step counters, and some even include video chatting.

“Most offer GPS, which is one of the features that the parents I talked with cared about most,” Lindwall added.

Parents can use an app on their phones to track their kid’s location, approve a list of contacts, and access other controls.

“If you're looking to buy a kids smartwatch that offers texting and calling, it’s likely that you’ll need to pay some monthly fee to access those features, probably around $10 a month,” she said.

The watchmaker or a wireless carrier provides service plans. Keep in mind that some smartwatches are only compatible with certain carriers.

For example, the Gizmo Watch 3 requires a new or existing Verizon plan, while the TickTalk5 only works with AT&T or TMobile.

Parents may want to consider other features — the number of contacts a watch allows, durability, fit, and battery life—as more advanced kids’ smartwatches may need to be charged daily.

“Think about what's most important for your family, and that's going to help you decide which model works best for you.”

You may also want to look for a quiet mode that can be turned on during school hours and check if smartwatches are allowed in your child's school before you buy one.

