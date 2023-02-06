When is the best time to use your scale? Consumer Reports experts weigh in

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you're like a lot of people, you may have made a new year's resolution to get in better shape and lose weight. So how do you know if your dieting and exercise are working? You need a good scale.

If you’re starting a weight loss plan, Consumer Reports says studies suggest you should weigh yourself daily, not just occasionally, and when you do it, matters too!

“Weigh yourself in the morning after you go to the bathroom but before you eat or drink anything," suggests Trisha Calvo with Consumer Reports.

Doing it in the morning is best because that’s when you’ll get the most accurate weight.

“Your weight fluctuates during the day so weighing yourself at the same time gives you more consistent results. And in the morning your body has had time to process the food and drink that you had the day before," Calvo said.

Where you weigh also matters. Consumer Reports says to place your scale on a hard, even surface — not on a rug. Make sure to stand still with your weight distributed evenly on both feet.

Time for a new scale? You don’t have to spend a lot to get one that earns high scores on Consumer Reports' tests. The Vitafit Digital Body Weight scale is a bargain and scores excellent for accuracy, consistency and ease of use.

If you’re looking for something a bit more high-tech, consider the FitBit Aria Air. It can be used with Bluetooth or Wi-Fi to connect to the Fitbit smartphone app to track all your progress.

January apparently is the best time to buy bathroom scales because a lot of stores discount them knowing people are going to be out there looking for them.